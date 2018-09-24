Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

WVXU/WGUC's Upcoming Tower Work: The When, What And Why

By Dan Hurley 35 minutes ago
  • wvxu tower work
    Workers preparing to install temporary WVXU and WGUC broadcast equipment on the Star 64 Tower on Winton Road.
    Dan Danko / WVXU

The demand for more wireless broadband access seems to increase each month. To help meet that demand, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reallocating a portion of the broadcast spectrum used by television stations to make it available for use by wireless carriers.

This spectrum "repacking" means many TV stations are being assigned new channels, which will require them to install new antennas.

WGUC and WVXU's primary broadcast transmitters and antenna are located on the WCPO tower. WCPO has scheduled tower work to make their channel change this fall, so we have to relocate our equipment to a backup tower, which will reduce our signal strength.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss spectrum repacking and what it will mean to WVXU and WGUC listeners, and to TV viewers, are National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Executive Director Jack Dominic; and Cincinnati Public Radio President and CEO Rich Eiswerth.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 24 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
WCPO
WVXU
WGUC
internet
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Microsoft Launches Partnership To Expand Wireless Internet In Rural Ohio

By Nick Evans Aug 13, 2018

Many rural Ohioans could soon be getting broadband access for the first time thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Agile networks.

Disconnected: Rural Ohio Looks To Legislators To Bring High Speed Internet

By editor Apr 3, 2018

Main Street in downtown Alexandria stretches a little more than half a mile along State Route 37. There’s a post office on the corner, a couple churches and a library down the road, and a coffee shop right across the street.

How To Keep Your Children Safe When They Are Online

By Jun 13, 2016
parenting-blog.net

With the internet, smart devices and social media, kids today have access to more information and opportunities to interact with more people than ever before. And that makes them more vulnerable than ever before to online predators, cyberbullying and  exposure to inappropriate material.