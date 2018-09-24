WVXU/WGUC's Upcoming Tower Work: The When, What And Why

The demand for more wireless broadband access seems to increase each month. To help meet that demand, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reallocating a portion of the broadcast spectrum used by television stations to make it available for use by wireless carriers.

This spectrum "repacking" means many TV stations are being assigned new channels, which will require them to install new antennas.

WGUC and WVXU's primary broadcast transmitters and antenna are located on the WCPO tower. WCPO has scheduled tower work to make their channel change this fall, so we have to relocate our equipment to a backup tower, which will reduce our signal strength.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss spectrum repacking and what it will mean to WVXU and WGUC listeners, and to TV viewers, are National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Executive Director Jack Dominic; and Cincinnati Public Radio President and CEO Rich Eiswerth.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 24 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.