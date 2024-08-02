© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Gov. Holcomb kicks off 2024 Indiana State Fair, his last in office

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Eric Holcomb speaks into a microphone at the Indiana State Fair opening ceremony. Holcomb is a White man with white hair and beard. He is wearing a blue button-down shirt with the logo of Indiana Pork.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was looking forward to trying the Kool-Aid-infused pickles and peanut butter and jelly chicken wings, two new food offerings at the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

Gov. Eric Holcomb celebrated the opening of the Indiana State Fair Friday, kicking off its 15-day schedule.

The fair’s theme this year is a partnership with Indianapolis art museum Newfields — “The Art and Nature of Fun.”

Holcomb said what makes the fair special is the connections he makes with people.

“This fair just reminds you how big but yet how small our state is,” Holcomb said.

This year marks the last fair for Holcomb as governor. His bucket list for his final fair includes some unusual food offerings.

“I would say Kool-Aid-infused pickles,” Holcomb said. “Probably will take in some peanut butter and jelly chicken wings. I mean, how could you walk by that booth?”

The fair runs through August 18 and is closed Mondays.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.
Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
