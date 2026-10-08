Epstein, Strauss survivors call for Wexner's name to be removed from Ohio State buildings

Survivors of Dr, Richard Strauss, the Ohio State team physician who sexually abused hundreds of victims, joined Jeffrey Epstein survivor Annie Farmer Thursday afternoon to call for Les Wexner's name to be removed from Ohio State buildings. They appeared at a pop-up exhibit of the released Epstein files in Columbus.

The exhibit is named The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, and has been displayed across the country. It shows the 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files the Department of Justice released in 2025 in 3,437 bound volumes. The exhibit is located at the Sanctuary on Neil, 618 Neil Ave., near Goodale Park, and is open until Oct, 11.

Katie Geniusz / WOSU Shelves at The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room. The exhibit contains the 3.5 million pages of the Epstein Files released in 2025.

Speaking to media, Farmer joined Strauss survivors Michael DiSabato and Al Washington Sr. in calling for the name of Wexner, the Ohio billionaire, to be removed from buildings at Ohio State University.

Farmer’s sister, Maria Farmer, alleges she was abused by Epstein at Wexner’s New Albany estate in 1996. Wexner has denied knowing about any abuse Maria Farmer endured. Annie Farmer said she does not believe Wexner was not aware of her sister’s abuse.

“It's always been very difficult for me to believe that Les Wexner was not aware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. He was not only a personal friend, he was a financial client,” she said. “Their ties went deep, and their entanglement was profound and deliberate.”

DiSabato and Washington have called for the removal of Wexner’s name for months. At the exhibit, Washington shared that he is upset that Wexner's name would appear anywhere near the name of former OSU head football coach Woody Hayes, referring to the Les Wexner Football Complex at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center.