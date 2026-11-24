Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is appealing a judge’s ruling last month that struck down a state law mandating the closure of the small Union School Corp ., allowing the rural district to stay open.

The appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court on behalf of Gov. Mike Braun continues a contentious case that has drawn the attention and concern of educators and district leaders in rural areas, where they’ve faced the threat of school consolidation .

The outcome of the appeal could ultimately determine the ability of Indiana’s state lawmakers to unilaterally shut down a school district that they deem inadequate.

The case stems from Senate Enrolled Act 1, passed in 2025, which ordered the dissolution of the Union school district after the 2026-27 school year.

Under the law, Union’s students and funding were to be split between two neighboring school districts — Monroe Central Schools and Blue River Valley Schools. The measure to dissolve the district was adopted in the Indiana House without debate. It put the spotlight on Union, which was among the first districts to launch its own online schools in a move that brought extra revenue through the state’s per-student funding formula and allowed the tiny district to stay afloat.

A special Randolph Superior Court judge ruled Oct. 23 that the law violated the state constitution by creating legislation targeting Union.

Amelia Pak-Harvey / WFY Supporters of Union School Corp. rally in support of the district and its students on Friday Oct. 23, 2026 in Winchester in Randolph County.

In its case for an appeal, the state argued in a Nov. 18 court filing that the lawsuit presents "significant constitutional questions that have implications for the Indiana General Assembly and public education in the state.”

“These questions include whether the General Assembly has the authority and ability to enact legislation to address a public school corporation that receives significant public funds and consistently fails to provide adequate educational outcomes for its students,” the state said in the filing.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Union Superintendent Galen Mast argued that the appeal is the state’s attempt to set precedent to allow the General Assembly to shut down not only school districts, but other public entities throughout the state.

“We are the test case,” Mast told WFYI. “If they can get this passed through the judicial side, then they have all three branches saying that it’s okay for a legislative body to decide who lives and dies when it comes to the public entity. And it’s no longer in the hands of the people, it’s in the hands of the legislature.

The state will resume A-F ratings for schools later this year , although the consequences for underperforming schools are not dictated in state law. Mast said the district did not receive an F rating.

“I think their goal is to shut down the schools,” Mast said. “And they want to be able to do it immediately.”

Students should have opportunity for better outcomes, state argues

Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), the lawmaker who wrote the amendment to dissolve Union, has cited low standardized test scores and declining enrollment as among his concerns.

A spokesperson for Prescott did not return a request for comment.

Brandon Smith / IPB News File Photo Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City)

But in court filings, the state echoed similar concerns about Union’s academic performance.

If the state Supreme Court rules that SEA 1 is constitutional, the state argued in one court filing, “students will have lost the opportunity to be transferred to neighboring schools that provide better educational outcomes.”

State law allows students to transfer into other school districts that accept out-of-district students.

State records show that 238 out of the 375 students living within Union district boundaries transferred to another public school district in the fall of 2025-26 — with the greatest number of students attending Monroe Central School Corporation, Nettle Creek School Corporation, Randolph Southern School Corporation and Blue River Valley Schools.

But the vast majority of Union’s students transfer from other districts across the state to enroll in its virtual schools — which enrolled 4,033 of Union’s total 4,292 students this year, according to preliminary state enrollment data.

The academic results of those virtual schools are routinely below that of Union’s two brick-and-mortar schools.

Last year, just 63% of the 238 third-graders in its virtual elementary passed the state’s IREAD literacy exam. All 13 students at the brick-and-mortar Union Elementary passed the test.

In English and math, just 3.1% of the virtual elementary students and 2.9% of its middle school students were proficient on the ILEARN this spring, compared to 17.5% of Union Elementary School students and 5.4% of students in Union’s junior and high school.

Lawmakers have eyed school closures, consolidation in other districts

In recent years, lawmakers drafted legislation dictating the closure of certain school districts while rural and small schools worry about potential forced consolidation.

In 2025, legislation authored by Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) called for districts to be dissolved and replaced with charter schools if more than half of students living within their boundaries attended schools outside the district. The legislation would have applied to Cannelton City Schools, Gary Community Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools, Tri-township Schools, and the Union School Corporation. The bill was not heard in committee.

In 2024, a study commissioned by the Indiana Chamber Foundation found that students in smaller districts receive lower scores on certain standardized assessments , prompting the outgoing Indiana Chamber of Commerce leader to suggest school consolidation. The Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, meanwhile, has argued for closures to be a local decision.

Mast said the state’s appeal of the Randolph Superior Court decision is an attempt to uphold undemocratic, anti-American principles.

“That’s what they're ultimately trying to do – is to have the full authority in terms of where they want kids to go,” he said. “And they’re the ones to choose – not the people.”