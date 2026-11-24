For Indiana residents without employer or low-income health insurance, the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace is their standard option. But people have been slow to enroll since it opened this month.

Advocates say, one reason is health insurance options increased an average 17.5% increase in costs, according to Indiana Department of Insurance ACA filings .

Indiana Primary Healthcare Association Outreach and Enrollment Director Jenny Walden works with navigators across the state at primarily federally qualified health centers that help people sign up for insurance.

While people might sign up for an initial appointment, they are not following up to enroll. Walden says cost is a major reason.

“My daughter is an example. She’s a nurse in an ER and has always had private insurance. But with her husband, his got too expensive, and she looked at Marketplace, and they opted to just take that money that they would have been paying for those premiums and setting that aside,” Walden said. “So I think that’s the case for everyone. It’s too expensive; nobody can afford it.”

Changes from previous years

Brianna Kirtley is a certified health care plan navigator at Covering Kids and Families of Indiana. She helps people understand their coverage options.

Kirtley said prices are up across all plans.

"We’re also seeing some of the plans that people had in previous years not being available,” Kirtley said. “So a lot of people are having to try to accommodate that in terms of doctors and just kind of what fits for their family status. It’s a lot of different things.”

The enhanced premiums tax credits that staved off steep increases in healthcare marketplace plans expired at the end of 2025, making 2027 the second year without them.

In 2026 Indiana marketplace enrollment fell 28%, one of the highest drop off rates in the country, after the tax credits ended, according to health policy group KFF .

Also there are about a third less plans available in 2027 than this year.

One of the largest insurers announced earlier this year it was leaving the Indiana marketplace. CareSource Indiana Inc. had offered plans in all 92 counties.

Walden said with fewer options and higher costs, people may forgo insurance all together.

“It’s incredibly detrimental to communities because when people don’t have access to health insurance, it really limits their access to health care, and then they don’t go in for the preventative, they don't, you know, get their medications,” she said.”

Walden said that puts strain on health systems as more people use the emergency room for services that could be treated by a primary care provider.

Don’t wait to make decisions

Kirtley recommends people start looking at plans now and speak with a navigator before the enrollment deadline. Initial sessions could take about two hours just to go through all the information and paper work.

“As long as you’re in there by December the 15th, you will have a plan that starts next year,” she said.

The federal individual mandate remains, but Congress reduced the penalty to $0 in 2019 under the Trump administration.

Kirtley cautioned that people who open enrollment will be locked out for the rest of the year, unless they have a qualifying life event.

“You won’t have a plan, and again, you will get a bill if you decide to go to any type of urgent care, hospital visits, etc.,” Kirtley said. “Most places won’t even allow you to come in if you don’t have insurance or some type of pay out of pocket option.”

People might explore other health plan options through organizations or religious groups. Unlike the federal marketplace, those plans can deny people with pre-existing conditions.

Walden urged caution with those plans.

“Buyer beware, and understand that they are going to charge you more based on your age, your sex, your gender,” Walden said.

To get help figuring out what plans and discounts you might qualify for, go to Healthcare.gov . Indiana has a database of navigators across the state that you can search by county to find one closest to you to get help.

The deadline to enroll in for health insurance through the marketplace is Dec. 15.