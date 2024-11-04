Some CPS board members want to pump the breaks on a sweeping redistricting plan

Some members of the Cincinnati Public School Board of Education are asking the district to reconsider its options in Phase 2 of a proposed redistricting plan by administrators.

The plan, introduced to the Board just over a week ago, would move students at nearly 30 CPS schools to different buildings to address overcrowding in some, and under-enrollment in others. It would also create six new middle schools at existing buildings.

Interim Superintendent Shauna Murphy says the plan would strengthen the district and improve efficiency by balancing enrollment, and preparing the school system for growing enrollment. However, the plan's timeline has board members concerned about its impact on families and students.

If approved, the plan would be implemented by the fall of 2025.

Board member Ben Lindy told the board he won't approve the current version of the plan because it forces too big of a change in a condensed amount of time and would negatively impact students.

"I think there needs to be a really, really compelling rationale for why this is a must-do, and I just haven't heard that yet," Lindy said.

CPS administrators and some other board members say while the change is a big move for the district, it may become necessary as CPS anticipates the potential implications of proposed bills in the Ohio statehouse, particularly Senate Bill 295 currently in the Senate Committee. The proposed bill intends to revise an existing law that allows the state to automatically close school buildings with low enrollment.

CPS administrators say the bill could gain traction during the lame-duck session following the election. Board President Eve Bolton says as lawmakers move to pass legislation the district needs to be proactive.

"You cannot wait for the work to be done," Bolton said.

Board member Brandon Craig warned about moving too quickly on a plan that could jeopardize how some families feel about CPS. As Ohio's school voucher program for private schools expands and more families look to charter schools, he says it could lead to more students leaving the district.

"We have to be very conscious that doing so much change at one time is not stable," he said. "For folks who view it as not stable will not want to necessarily stay in that space."

While the Board remains divided, Julie Sellers of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers says a decision needs to be made soon so teachers and students know if they should start preparing for a move.

"The Board needs to come together. They need to act as one. And they need to move forward so that people know what is going to happen next year," Sellers said.

CPS has a few town halls and community council meetings for schools that will be impacted by the proposal scheduled for this month. The Board has not decided yet on when it plans to vote on Phase 2.