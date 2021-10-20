Here's everything on Hamilton County's November 2021 ballot

Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 election. The ballot in Hamilton County has key races in several municipalities, as well as two county-wide tax levies.

You can see a full sample ballot for your address at votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/sample-ballot.

Click on a topic to skip to that section:



List of all candidates and issues

From the Hamilton County Board of Elections:

Hamilton County

Judge (District 2)

One person will be elected to a term ending Jan. 2, 2024.



Issue 1: Children Services Tax Levy

Kate Ter Haar

The children services tax levy is an existing levy that funds federal and state-mandated services like investigating allegations of abuse and neglect.

The levy was first passed in the 1980s and remained at the same level for decades. Voters approved a supplemental increase in 2018. Issue 1 is a combination of the original levy and the 2018 supplement.

Although the ballot indicates the levy is a renewal and increase, the levy is actually the same level as it has been since 2018. If passed, homeowners will pay slightly less in taxes while the county continues to bring in about $80 million a year for children services.

Full ballot language: A renewal of two and seventy-seven hundredths (2.77) mills and an increase of one and seventy-four hundredths (1.74) mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County, for the purpose of supplementing the general fund to provide support for children services and the care and placement of children at a rate not exceeding four and fifty-one hundredths (4.51) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-five and one tenths cents ($0.451) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 29: Great Parks of Hamilton County Tax Levy

Tana Weingartner

An existing levy runs through 2026 and costs homeowners about $30 per $100,000 of home value. Issue 29 is an additional levy estimated to cost about $33.25 a year per $100,000 of home value.

The additional revenue would fund infrastructure improvements like roads, parking areas, bridges, dams and utilities, miles of new trails, and dredging at Winton Lake.

If the levy doesn't pass, park officials say operations will continue with no new projects; parking lots and paved trails would not be resurfaced and might need to be closed for safety reasons.

Under current projections the additional levy would generate more than $200 million over 10 years. The district aims to raise $50 million in philanthropic giving, and generate additional dollars through increases in earned revenue such as fees for services - thins like program fees, fishing permits, camping permits, etc.

Full ballot language: An additional tax for the benefit of the Great Parks of Hamilton County for the purposes of acquisition, conservation, and protection of natural resources and park land; operation and administration of park facilities, and programs; improvements to park infrastructure, facilities and natural resources; development, maintenance, and provision of outdoor recreation and nature education facilities, trails, programs, and services in current and future parks and nature preserves owned, leased, or operated by Great Parks of Hamilton County; and for such other parks and recreational purposes at a rate not exceeding ninety-five hundredths (0.95) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to nine and one-half cents ($0.095) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten (10) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

City of Cincinnati

Mayor

Courtesy of the candidates

One person will be elected to a four-year term. There is no incumbent — Mayor John Cranley is term limited.



Learn more:

City Council

Jason Whitman City Council seats as seen City Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Nine people will be elected to two-year terms. Voters can choose up to nine candidates out of 35 names on the ballot. There is one elected incumbent and there are four appointed incumbents.

Learn more:



Cincinnati School Board

Ambriehl Crutchfield

Six candidates, including two incumbents, are on the ballot for four seats on the Cincinnati School District Board of Education. The terms are for four years.

Learn more:



Issue 3

Eight anti-corruption measures are included in this proposed amendment to the Cincinnati charter.

State Representative Tom Brinkman (and candidate for City Council) authored the amendment and circulated petitions to get it on the November ballot.

Learn more:



Tax Levies

Hamilton County has two county-wide tax levies on the ballot and more than a dozen municipalities and school districts with new or renewing levies.

Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes provided a summary of all proposed levies with the estimated cost for homeowners per $100,000 of home value. You can also customized estimates for every levy-affected property at hamiltoncountyauditor.org.

"I urge all property owners to check for estimates individual levy costs before voting," Rhodes said in a statement. "Access property information for a parcel on the website and then click on 'Levy Information' on the right side column to see proposed levies in a specific taxing district."

School Boards

The Hamilton County Educational Service Center has four candidates for three seats on the governing board. Three of the candidates are incumbents.

Educational Service Centers are part of Ohio's education system; they are local agencies governed by publicly elected boards. Every district with an enrollment of 16,000 students or fewer is required to be aligned with an ESC; districts with larger enrollment have the option to align with one. ESCs offer administrative, academic, fiscal and operational support services to school districts.

Seventeen school districts in Hamilton County have contested races for board members (see the document embedded above for details):



Cincinnati School District: 6 candidates for 4 seats (4-year terms)

Indian Hill Exempted School District: 11 candidates for 3 seats (4-year-terms)

Loveland City School District: 8 candidates for 3 seats (4-year term) and one uncontested candidate for an unexpired term ending 12-31-2023

Mariemont City School District: 6 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Milford Exempted Village School District: 8 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Norwood City School District: 4 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Princeton City School District: 3 candidates for 2 seats (4-year terms)

Reading Community City School District: 4 candidates for 3 seats (4-year-terms) and one uncontested candidate for an unexpired term ending 12-31-2023

Sycamore Community City School District: 7 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Winton Woods City School District: 6 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms) and 2 candidates for 1 unexpired term ending 12-31-2023

Wyoming City School District: 7 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Finneytown Local School District: 6 candidates for 3 seats (4-year-terms)

Forest Hills Local School District: 7 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms) and 3 candidates for 1 unexpired term ending 12-31-2023.

Lockland Local School District: 5 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Northwest Local School District: 5 candidates for 3 seats (4-year terms)

Oak Hills Local School District: 5 candidates for 3 seats (4-year-terms)

Southwest Local School District: 2 candidates for 1 unexpired term ending 12-31-2023

Several other districts have uncontested races for board members.