OKI wants public input on 50-year transportation plan

The Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments is updating its long range transportation plan, and wants public input.

The 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan has more than 206 projects, including pedestrian, bike, road and transit improvements. OKI Deputy Executive Director Bob Koehler says the plan is a comprehensive blueprint projecting the region’s transportation needs until 2050.

"People want to know where the roadways are going to be; where the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit routes)... In this case in our region is a new element that's under development," he says. "We have a list of projects and we're just trying to get input from people — did we miss anything really, really important?"

Koehler says the plan is a federal requirement, in exchange for receiving Department of Transportation grants. The more than 206 projects have an estimated cost of $8.5 billion.

OKI is reviewing the plan in a June 10 virtual meeting and accepting public input until June 12.