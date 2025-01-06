Cincinnati's first snowfall of 2025 almost breaks 1977 record

The winter storm that descended upon Greater Cincinnati Sunday was almost one for the history books.

The National Weather Service's office in Wilmington, Ohio, reported early Monday that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport received 8.4 inches of snow Sunday, Jan. 5. That would have been the most snowfall ever recorded on that date, easily surpassing the previous record of 6.9 inches set in 1977.

The NWS later revised its measure and sent out a correction — CVG got 6.4 inches.

Since then, more snow has fallen. By 1 p.m. Monday, CVG had 10.4 inches from the current storm.

All that snow in such a short time period has made driving difficult, even on main roads.

Snow emergencies have been declared across Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky, with most county government offices closed along with many schools and businesses. Cincinnati, Covington and Newport are all operating emergency cold shelters for those without housing at night, and Cincinnati and Covington also have daytime warming centers.

Officials, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, are urging caution and advising people to stay off the roads.

But not everyone can avoid going to work. Willie Attaway was shoveling sidewalks Monday morning. He says he got stuck in the snow three times driving to his job managing properties.

"There's three properties I help take care of, so that's what I'm doing right now," he said. "I'm starting at this one in Camp Washington, then I have to go over to the West End and Over-the-Rhine and put salt down and shovel the snow."

Attaway says he's had to avoid any streets with hills on his drives and hopes he won't get stuck again.

Dominic Bonella says he's a little less worried about driving. He commuted about half an hour to his job at a ventilation manufacturing facility in Camp Washington. Like Attaway, he was shoveling sidewalks Monday morning.

"Just to make it safe for our other employees and owner and supervisor to be able to come in here and not slip on ice, really," he said.

Bonella said the shop would be open that morning, but he wasn't sure if it would stay open all day. He said despite the difficulties driving, he was happy for the winter weather.

"I want more snow so I can go out and play in it," he said. "I'm not afraid of it."

Bonella and others in the region will get plenty of time to enjoy — or curse — the snow. More is on the way. Cincinnati could have as much as 10 inches of accumulation by the time it fades out Monday evening.

And National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Hatzos says frigid conditions mean it's likely sticking around for a while. That could cause some problems.

"We're not going to see temperatures get above freezing for at least the rest of the week and some of the low temperatures we're going to have in the mornings will be in the single digits with windchills below zero," he said. "So, coming out of a period where we're going to have so much snow — travel difficulties, infrastructure issues, perhaps even power outages in some locations — having that cold temperature is certainly an additional problem people need to be ready for."

