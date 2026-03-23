State budget proposal would shut down nearly all of Kentucky's Dolly Parton's Imagination Library branches, leaders say

The program mails free books for children from birth until they begin school.

The state Senate's proposed version of Kentucky's next two-year budget keeps the full $2.5 million designated for the Imagination Library program intact, but a change in the formula for how money is distributed has directors concerned.

The state has covered half the cost of book orders since 2021, matching the dollar amount branches spend themselves. The proposed change would cap the state's contribution to only 33% of the cost instead. Local branches would cover the rest.

It would impact rural, low-income communities as well as Kentucky's more urban areas. Maria Gurren, the director of Louisville's branch, said it currently serves around 21,000 children younger than five years old. Before the state match was enacted in 2021, only 2,000 children were enrolled.

"We already work really hard to fundraise so that we can continue growing right now, and at our current operations and current fundraising levels, we would be looking at shutting our doors by May of next year," she said.

Holly Daugherty, the director of McCreary County's branch, said branches like hers are already constantly trying to boost enrollment and funding. Her branch has around 700 children enrolled.

"I honestly don't know where else we will find the funding, especially from such a rural platform here in McCreary County," she said. "We have our community businesses and stuff that are helping, but they can only help so much because we are on such a rural platform."

That comes as a resolution tasking the Department for Libraries and Archives and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to find ways to boost program enrollment is making its way through the state legislature. It would also require the agencies to submit a report on their ideas by November.

The resolution advanced to the House floor from the Committee on Families and Children Thursday after passing the Senate last week.

"This is an invitation to collaborate and to think creatively, and then to come back to us as the General Assembly and let us know what needs to happen for us to further promote and support that important work," said Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-Louisville), the resolution's sponsor.

The resolution has seen largely bipartisan support. An amendment to the resolution was introduced and quickly withdrawn by Sen. Michael Nemes (R-Shepherdsville), that would have stripped the program's funding. He is now in favor of the legislation after some discussions with Armstrong.

"I think there was perhaps a misperception that this wasn't work that they were already doing, but in fact, they're doing this work really well," Armstrong said. "They work with family resource centers, they work with churches, they work with nonprofits, they work with libraries."

Members of both the House and Senate will be discussing their versions of the budget in committee. Once they come to a consensus on what is included in the final draft, the budget will be sent to the governor for approval.

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