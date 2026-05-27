Know before you go: Ky driver's licensing offices set for 2 day closure

All driver's licensing offices in Kentucky will close June 4-5 as the state migrates to a new online system. It's one of several steps being taken to ease long-running frustrations over wait times and available appointments.

Kentucky's 35 regional transportation centers will close for two days next week to allow for the installation of a modernized driver licensing system and a new myDrive online portal.

"This includes time-saving services like pre-applying for a license, permit, or ID. It can help you request a lost card replacement or change of address," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a recent media briefing. "Our goal is that people spend less time in our offices or don't have to go at all."

The work is part of ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction, which has been low since the state transferred licensing duties from circuit court clerks to regional transportation offices.

All regional offices will shut down June 4 and 5 and reopen June 8 with limited operations. Walk-in hours will be from 8:00 am-12:00 pm through June 18 to accommodate the transition. There will also be no Saturday openings in June.

Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to plan ahead.

"Make sure if you need a new license or other services, that you're thinking and planning on your trip, because for those two days the offices will be closed, and there will be a change in hours during those other days," Beshear added.

According to the state, about 55,000 Kentuckians are due to renew their licenses in June. Online and mail-in renewal will continue to be an option.

The upgrades come as the state tries to reverse widespread frustration over the availability of appointments, long wait times, and even allegations of corruption at one Louisville office.

Average wait times have improved in recent months. Walk-ins have dropped to just 14 minutes, down from 49 minutes in April 2025. The state has also expanded hours, increased staffing, and added new equipment.

This year's General Assembly funded three new regional offices that are expected to open in the counties of Barren, Bullitt, and Oldham.

In 2021, the state transitioned driver's license services from circuit court clerks to regional KYTC offices to create a more centralized system and comply with federal REAL ID requirements.

Bills in this year's legislative session failed to return those duties to local governments.

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