WW2 training planes to gather at U.S. Air Force Museum

The Stearman biplane — also known as a 'Kaydet' — is considered one of the most recognizable aircraft of the last century. It was used by U.S. Army Air Forces to train pilots during World War II.

More than 40 of the historic aircraft will land near Dayton this weekend for what the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is calling a "striking display of aviation history."

The biplane was designed by Lloyd Stearman in the early 1930s. It's known for its open cockpit design and rugged construction. Thousands of military pilots learned the basics of aviation on the Kaydet before transitioning to advanced fighters, bombers and other aircraft.

"The Stearman biplane, it is the real backbone of training (for) anybody in World War Two who was flying airplanes," says Ty Greenlees, public affairs specialist. "The U.S. Army Air Forces picked up the design and made it the plane that they put all of their cadets through."

The planes on display will be painted in all sorts of colors, unlike the uniform training paint scheme used during the war. Greenlees notes the wings were made with wood and fabric, and the engine's cough-and-sputter produces a distinctive and recognizable sound.

"There's not a lot of them left, and we are really excited to have these here at the museum for all of our visitors to see and to talk to the pilots," he says.

The Air Force Museum owns two Stearman Kaydets, but only one is currently on exhibit.

"One is in storage right now, and the one that is on display is part of the Tuskegee Airmen display that we have in our World War II gallery, and it really helps tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and their early training experiences," Greenlees says.

The planes will begin arriving in the morning on Friday, June 19 and will be on static display Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., before departing Sunday morning.

The following weekend, the museum and the National Aviation Heritage Area will commemorate America 250 with "Lights Over Dayton." The large scale drone show will celebrate Ohio as the birthplace of aviation. The event Friday, June 26, is free and the museum will stay open until 10 p.m. A rain date is set for June 27.

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