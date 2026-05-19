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John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Reporter Ally Kraemer leaves WCPO-TV after 12 years

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter, WVXU
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:01 AM EDT
Ally Kraemer in a car in front of WCPO-TV.
Courtesy Ally Kraemer
In addition to being a versatile morning reporter Ally Kramer also anchored some newscasts and did traffic reports for WCPO-TV.

Working the early shift for Good Morning Tri-State “started to take a toll on me” and her priorities changed as the mother of young daughters.

Ally Kraemer was living the dream working in her hometown at WCPO-TV until her “passions and priorities changed.”

Kraemer, the versatile early morning reporter for Channel 9’s Good Morning Tri-State for most of her 12 years, has left the station, she revealed in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“I was giddy when I got the job offer” from WCPO-TV in 2014, while reporting in Evansville, Ind., and two years after graduating from Ohio State University.

During her 12 years at Channel 9, “I tried to dedicate myself to people in communities who needed help. I hope I shared important stories that made an impact. I loved reporting, I really loved breaking news, I loved the talented people I got to work with,” she says.

“But that love started to fade this year. The early mornings started to take a toll on me. My passions and priorities changed,” she wrote.

Since coming home to Channel 9 she got married to Jake Haas; had four babies; got her Realtor’s license; and sold homes with her husband and other family members at the Kraemer Haas Group, part of Comey & Shepherd Realtors. As she puts it, she “launched a life I could only dream of.”

Kramer says that she’s “taking a minute to be with the girls before sharing what's next! Thank you for the love and support over the years . . . Cheers to new adventures.”

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John Kiesewetter, WVXU
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter, WVXU