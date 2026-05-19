Reporter Ally Kraemer leaves WCPO-TV after 12 years

Ally Kraemer was living the dream working in her hometown at WCPO-TV until her “passions and priorities changed.”

Kraemer, the versatile early morning reporter for Channel 9’s Good Morning Tri-State for most of her 12 years, has left the station, she revealed in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“I was giddy when I got the job offer” from WCPO-TV in 2014, while reporting in Evansville, Ind., and two years after graduating from Ohio State University.

During her 12 years at Channel 9, “I tried to dedicate myself to people in communities who needed help. I hope I shared important stories that made an impact. I loved reporting, I really loved breaking news, I loved the talented people I got to work with,” she says.

“But that love started to fade this year. The early mornings started to take a toll on me. My passions and priorities changed,” she wrote.

Since coming home to Channel 9 she got married to Jake Haas; had four babies; got her Realtor’s license; and sold homes with her husband and other family members at the Kraemer Haas Group, part of Comey & Shepherd Realtors. As she puts it, she “launched a life I could only dream of.”

Kramer says that she’s “taking a minute to be with the girls before sharing what's next! Thank you for the love and support over the years . . . Cheers to new adventures.”

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