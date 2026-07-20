Meteorologist Anna DuVall gone from WXIX-TV

Anna DuVall, one of three new meteorologists hired by WXIX-TV last year, has left the station after only 14 months.

Fox 19’s weekend evening forecaster posted on Facebook Monday that “yesterday was my last day at Fox 19. Thank you to everyone watched, shared weather photos, reached out, or stopped to say hello over the past year!”

WXIX-TV is actively searching for a new meteorologist, says Jennifer Rieffer, Channel 19 vice president and general manager. The job was posted several weeks ago, she says.

DuVall was hired last year, when there was great turbulence in the Fox 19 weather center after longtime chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer announced he would retire in August.

Erin Ashley from Toledo was hired to replace Ashley Smith, who left in January 2025 to become public information officer for Hoxworth Blood Center.



Meteorologist Catherine Bodak took over full-time morning duties when Frank Marzullo abruptly resigned in February. He has since been hired as WCPO-TV’s morning news co-anchor.



Hillsboro native Ethan Emery left in May, shortly after former WKRC-TV meteorologist Brad Maushart returned to the local airwaves on Channel 19 in April.

Horstmeyer retired last Aug. 17 after 48 years as a Cincinnati meteorologist. Channel 19 hired Stephanie Roberts from Florida as chief meteorologist to replace him. The Chicago native had worked for stations in Cleveland and Tampa, and for ABC’s Good Morning America.



DuVall’s departure is the first turnover on Channel 19’s weather staff since Roberts started in November.

WXIX-TV announced the hiring of Duvall in May 2025, as she completed her master’s degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. She did her first forecasts here in June.

The 2023 University of Alabama graduate had been a weekend forecaster in 2023-24 at WVUA-TV, owned by the university. DuVall also competed in the Miss Alabama USA pageant 2022-24, according to her WUVA-TV bio.

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