Mike DeWine wins race for Ohio Governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP.

As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues, such as abortion and gun regulations.

Through his ads and seldom campaign speeches, DeWine touted his administration’s role in bringing companies like Intel to Ohio, growing the economy, and investing in children’s initiatives.

In the final days leading up to the election, DeWine told supporters that Ohio is moving in the right direction under his leadership.

“This is a state that is moving forward,” said DeWine. “My goal is that every Ohio and live up to their God given potential. I think it’s what the people of the state want. I think they want a governor who is focused on the future and focused on investing in the people, focused on investing in the infrastructure of the state. That's what I've done.”

DeWine’s game plan for re-election included a refusal to debate Whaley, which resulted in the Republican nominee refusing to share a stage with the first woman to ever be nominated for governor by a major party in Ohio.

Whaley had made the issue of abortion a centerpiece of her campaign at a time when it appeared the topic could trigger a groundswell of support, based on the momentum generated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn constitutional protections to abortion rights.

“DeWine has been in office for 46 years, my entire life, trying to ban abortion. And just last week, he said he wants to go as far as possible," Whaley told a crowd during a campaign stop.

Whaley’s platform also included stricter gun regulation policies and a crackdown on corruption, stemming from the ongoing bribery investigation in federal court regarding a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill.

But the reach of Whaley’s signal on these issues was limited by DeWine’s refusal to debate and lower campaign fundraising.