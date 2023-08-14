Covington residents invited to apply for an open seat on city commission

A seat is open on the Covington City Commission, and local officials are turning to the public to fill it.

First-term Commissioner Nolan Nicaise resigned last week effective immediately. Because of how long is left in the term, state law prevents the city from holding a special election.

Mayor Joe Meyer says traditionally, the next highest vote getter in the last election would be appointed.

"That has the virtue of a person who, A, expressed interest; B, campaigned; C, came close to winning election. And there's a lot of merit to that," Meyer told WVXU. "In this case, the Board of Commissioners was uncontested last year, so there's no fifth place finisher to choose from."

Instead, the commission is asking any resident interested in serving to submit an application.

"We'll have them explain to us why they're interested, maybe make their argument on what makes them the best person to fill the vacancy, tell us how long they've lived in Covington, and give us their professional background and skill set," Meyer said.

Residents have until the end of the day Friday, Aug. 18, to submit an application via email (see details below).

Meyer and the other three remaining commissioners will review the applications and vote on a replacement. They have 30 days after the resignation to appoint a new commissioner, making the deadline Sept. 7. If they don't have an appointment by then, Gov. Andy Beshear will appoint someone.

The new commissioner will serve the rest of Nicaise's term through the end of 2024.

"I think we are — all of us — looking for somebody who knows the city pretty well, has been engaged in community affairs," Meyer said. "I think we'd like to have folks who are aware of and appreciative of the direction we're going in our development activities."

Meyer said Nicaise's resignation was unexpected.

"It came out of the blue; there were no precipitating episodes, nothing going wrong," he said. "It was just a personal decision that he made."

Nicaise told LINK nky he felt he could not effect positive change in the position and will advocate for improved environment, public health, and safety as a private citizen.

How to apply

According to state statute, commissioners must be at least 18, a resident of Covington for at least a year (and throughout their term), and a qualified voter.

The commission asked that residents interested in serving send an email that:



explains why they’re interested;

explains what makes them the best person to fill the vacancy;

gives their address and tells how long they’ve lived in Covington;

explains their professional background and skill set.



The information should be sent to administrative assistant Erin Callery by the end of the day Aug. 18 at erin.callery@covingtonky.gov.

Learn more on the City of Covington's website here.