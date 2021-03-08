Cincinnati Music Festival Postponed To 2022

After postponing the original 2020 event, the Cincinnati Music Festival is pushing back performance dates once again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson were all set to headline the 2021 event. Organizers say they're working to confirm the performers for 2022. A new lineup is expected to be released "in the next few months."
The festival is now scheduled for July 21-23, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium.
"The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern," says Joe Santangelo, festival promoter in a statement. "We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022."
Organizers say they're working with local hotels and airlines to encourage them to allow reservation modifications.
The weekend event generates $107.5 million in economic impact, according to a UC Economics Center study.
Ticketing Options
Organizers offer the following options if you have tickets to the postponed event:
- Keep your ticket for 2022: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2022 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.
- Ticketmaster will be sending fans who purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-through link to request a refund.
- If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back and once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com.
- If you purchased tickets through a third party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.