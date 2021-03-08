Cincinnati Music Festival Postponed To 2022

After postponing the original 2020 event, the Cincinnati Music Festival is pushing back performance dates once again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson were all set to headline the 2021 event. Organizers say they're working to confirm the performers for 2022. A new lineup is expected to be released "in the next few months."

The festival is now scheduled for July 21-23, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium.

"The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern," says Joe Santangelo, festival promoter in a statement. "We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022."

Organizers say they're working with local hotels and airlines to encourage them to allow reservation modifications.

The weekend event generates $107.5 million in economic impact, according to a UC Economics Center study.

Ticketing Options

Organizers offer the following options if you have tickets to the postponed event: