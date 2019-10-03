Former Judge Tracie Hunter Gets Out Of Jail Saturday

By 2 minutes ago
  • Former Judge Tracie Hunter appears to go limp when sentenced in July.
    Former Judge Tracie Hunter appears to go limp when sentenced in July.
    RAMSAY FULBRIGHT / WCPO

Former Judge Tracie Hunter will be released October 5, 2019, after serving less than two months of a six-month sentence. That's according to a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

The former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge was convicted of mishandling a confidential document in 2014.

In a statement to the media Thursday, Sheriff Neil says, "After my review of her participation in a court authorized work detail program, I have concluded that Tracie Hunter began the required service on August 12, 2019. Therefore, using the criteria within our policy to apply credit to her sentence, my staff determined that an earlier release date was appropriate."

Hunter will be released Saturday.

While being placed in custody during her court sentencing in July Hunter filed a grievance claiming she was injured. The Sheriff's Department said it would investigate.

In video taken in the courtroom by our news partner WCPO, Hunter appears to go limp when deputies try to take her into custody after sentencing. She was ultimately dragged from the courtroom by a deputy.

Some have argued that Hunter was punished more harshly than a white person in the same position would have been.

After Hunter was sent to jail in August, her supporters, including Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas, called for her early release.

"As long as she sits in there we're going to continue to ratchet up the pressure. It's just that simple," Thomas said. "Yes, we will be calling for a national economic slowdown for those who are considering coming to Cincinnati for conventions and all of that stuff."

Tags: 
Judge Tracie Hunter
Tracie Hunter

Related Content

Cecil Thomas: As Long As Tracie Hunter Sits In Jail, 'We're Going To Ratchet Up Pressure'

By Aug 5, 2019
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas is bringing the call for an economic slowdown to the faith community.

Former Judge Tracie Hunter Begins 6-month Sentence

By WCPO Jul 22, 2019
tracie hunter
Paola Suro / WCPO

Judge Patrick Dinkelacker imposed a six-month sentence for former judge Tracie Hunter.

Hunter was convicted of mishandling a confidential document in 2014. She has been free since then because she has been appealing.

Tracie Hunter gets 6 months in jail, will appeal

By Dec 5, 2014

Hamilton County Judge Norbert Nadel acknowledged during sentencing that Tracie Hunter committed a low-level felony and was a first time offender, but said he couldn't get past the "dilemma of a double whammy," and that's why he sentenced her to six months in jail and six months probation.

When explaining the double whammy he said, "Judge Hunter is a judge and a public official and unfortunately it maybe a felony 4 but it's a double whammy."

After hearing the verdict one Hunter supporter cursed Judge Nadel and was thrown out of the courtroom.