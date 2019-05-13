Fox Adding 3 News Shows And 'WWE Smackdown' For Fall

Only three new scripted shows – two dramas and a comedy -- will premiere on Fox this fall, as the network adds The Masked Singer competition and WWE's Smackdown Live.

Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, rescued from ABC a year ago, and The Orville, Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi drama, will be held for midseason along with a couple new animated series, Amy Poehler's Duncanville, and The Great North with voices by Nick Offerman, Will Forte and Megan Mullally.

Empire will start its sixth and final season this fall on Tuesday, a new night. The Masked Singer, a winter hit for Fox, will air two cycles in the 2019-2020 season – at 8 p.m. Wednesday this fall, and after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.

A 9-1-1 spinoff called 9-1-1-Lone Star starring Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation, The West Wing, Mental Samurai) will premiere after the NFC championship on Sunday, Jan. 19.

ABC will announce its schedule Tuesady, and CBS on Wednesday. Here's a link to my "Countdown To TV Cancellations" listing shows on the bubble.

CANCELED: The Cool Kids, Lethal Weapon, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Star, The Gifted, Gotham and Rel.

BACK FOR MORE: 911, Bob's Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, Hell's Kitchen, Last Man Standing, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, The Resident, The Orville, The Simpsons, Beat Shazam, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell And Back, The Masked Singer, MasterChef Junior, Paradise Hotel and So You Think You Can Dance.

NEW SHOWS: The only comedy will be an animated series for the Sunday lineup, Bless the Harts, about poor Southerners, with voices by Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

The new dramas are Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) as a convicted serial killer who tracks down murderers, and Not Just Me, starring Timothy Hutton (American Crime, How To Get Away With Murder) as a fertility doctor who tells his daughter (Brittany Snow, Pitch Perfect, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) that he used his own sperm to conceive about 100 children.

MIDSEASON: New shows in the pipeline include neXt, starring John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley executive battling rogue artificial intelligence; a Southern family drama called Filthy Rich with Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) and Gerald McRaney (This Is Us, Major Dad); Stephen Dorff (True Detective) in Deputy, as an unconventional Los Angeles County sheriff; a comedy called Outmatched about an Atlantic City couple (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) raising three gifted kids; brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt hosting the Ultimate Tag reality competition show; the Duncanville and Great North cartoons, and Lowe's 9-1-1 spinoff.

THE LINEUP (New programs in bold caps):

SUNDAY: 7 p.m., NFL on Fox; 7:30 p.m., The OT/Fox reruns; 8 p.m., The Simpsons; 8:30 p.m., BLESS THE HARTS; 9 p.m., Bob's Burgers; 9:30 p.m., Family Guy.

MONDAY: 8 p.m., 9-1-1; 9 p.m., PRODIGAL SON.

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., The Resident; 9 p.m., Empire.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., The Masked Singer; 9 p.m., NOT JUST ME.

THURSDAY: 7:30 p.m., NFL Pregame; 8 p.m., Thursday Night Football.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., WWE's SMACKDOWN LIVE.

SATURDAY: 7 p.m., college football.