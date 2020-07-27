Innovative Dayton Drug Treatment Campus Almost Finished

A drug treatment facility started by Google's parent company and a couple of Dayton health care systems is moving forward with its live-in facility, while also working through pandemic safety measures.

One Fifteen, a potential model for others around the country, says it chose Dayton, Ohio, because of the city's past opioid problem and because the community is so collaborative. In 2017, Dayton had one of the highest rates of opioid-related deaths in the nation.

CEO Marti Taylor describes One Fifteen as a "tech-enabled ecosystem to provide care for those suffering from substance use disorder."

What makes this different from others is that Verily, a data analytics and research organization, will crunch the data to find out what is working and what is not and make modifications to the treatment plan.

One Fifteen's live-in facility is scheduled to open this fall. Outpatient treatment has followed a hybrid care model during the pandemic with telehealth visits. Taylor says if patients don't have broadband or a smartphone they can come to "telehealth rooms" on campus.

The goal during the first year was to see 1,000 patients. In the first nine months One Fifteen treated more than 1,300.