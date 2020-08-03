Related Program: 
Local Author's New Book Profiles Ky.'s U.S. Senators

By 53 minutes ago
  • mitch mcconnell
    Susan Walsh / AP

Senator Mitch McConnell is one of the most powerful politicians in America and one of Kentucky's most consequential leaders sent to Washington, D.C. But the Republican majority leader is not the only Kentuckian to rise into significant power in the U.S. Congress's upper chamber.

Fort Thomas attorney and historian Paul Whalen, in his new book, Profiles of Kentucky's United States Senators: 1792 to Present, takes readers through each senator to represent the Bluegrass State since its founding 228 years ago.

Henry Clay, Alben Barkley, and Northern Kentucky natives like John W. Stevenson and John G. Carlisle share pages here.

Whalen joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the new book, which comes out in September.

