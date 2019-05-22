Memorial Day Weekend Road Closures You Need To Know

Downtown is hosting several events this Memorial Day Weekend, and as such various streets and Metro routes are affected.

Taste of Cincinnati takes place Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27, and will feature the first 5K "Eat and Run" on Sunday; plus, Freestore Foodbank's annual Hunger Walk happens Monday, May 27. Here is a rundown of what will be closed when:

Friday and Saturday

The following streets will be closed beginning Friday, May 24, at 6 p.m. to make way for Taste of Cincinnati, and they remain closed until Tuesday, May 28, at 5 a.m:

Fifth Street between Main Street and Columbia Parkway

Columbia Parkway between Downtown and the Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (garage access maintained)

Broadway closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street and converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street

Lawrence Street

Fourth Street converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern between Broadway and Pike Street

Sunday

This is the first year Taste of Cincinnati is holding its Eat and Run 5K, and in order to accommodate the event the following streets will close Sunday, May 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and remain closed until about noon Sunday. These road closures are in addition to the ones listed above.

Sentinel Street

Eggleston Avenue southbound between Reedy Street and Riverside Drive

Culvert Street between Third Street and New Street

Butler Street north of Fifth Street

Third Street between Pike Street and Eggleston Avenue (local access maintained)

E. Pete Rose Way between Mehring Way and Eggleston Avenue

Riverside Drive eastbound between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street

W. Fourth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue

W. Fifth Street between Culvert Street and Eggleston Avenue

Monday

Freestore Foodbank holds its annual Hunger Walk on Monday, May 27, closing the following streets at 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m., in addition to the streets listed above.

Freedom Way between Elm Street and Rosa Parks Street (closes at 8 a.m.)

Mehring Way westbound between Joe Nuxhall Way and Elm Street (closes at 8 a.m.)

Second Street between I-75 and Race Street (Second Street exits closed from southbound 75, northbound 75 and eastbound 50)

Elm Street south of Second Street

Race Street south of Second Street (garage access maintained)

Third Street eastbound between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Mehring Way westbound between Elm Street and Smith Street

W. Pete Rose Way between Central Avenue and Smith Street

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Metro

Friday through Monday, the following Metro routes will be detoured due to Taste of Cincinnati starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Tuesday:

1

4

16

27

28

49

50

72

On Monday, Metro will operate on a holiday schedule, and the following additional routes will detour due to events:

32

43

78

Streetcar

The Cincinnati Bell Connector will operate over the weekend as follows: