More Than A Thousand Experiencing Homelessness In NKY, Study Finds

By 1 minute ago
  • homeless
    Bruce Schreiner / AP

More than a thousand people are experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Homelessness Working Group collected data for 11 months before releasing a report this week.

Covington is the only city in the region that has shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Kim Webb runs the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky there, which has 32 beds. She says community members and local officials should come to the shelter and answer the phones to get a better understanding of the crisis in the region. "There is nothing that will tug at your heart - that will put a voice to a data point, a statistic - then answering the phone and telling someone there are no options in Northern Kentucky right now," she says. 

Data from the report doesn't include information from three shelters in Covington or people experiencing homelessness in the area who never went to shelters.

In the three-county region, more than 50% of people experiencing homelessness have a disability.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer says Northern Kentucky's weak public policy capacity is a challenge for the region. "It’s my hope with the leadership of the county and some of the regional advocacy groups that they'll start to look at these more holistic terms," he says. "Instead of a series of independent ad-hoc approaches to homelessness you have a more systematized approach."

One of the recommendations from the report is that the region hire a coordinator who can create a plan on how Northern Kentucky can move forward.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's reporting, city officials are looking to enforce harsher requirements on shelter operations. A Covington spokesman says the proposed standards are still being worked on and there isn't a set date for presentation to the commission.

Tags: 
Homelessness
Northern Kentucky
Covington

Related Content

Homelessness Among Ohio Veterans Dropped 10% This Year

By Clare Roth Nov 15, 2019

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness in Ohio decreased by nearly 10% since last year. 

Unsheltered And Uncounted: Rural America's Hidden Homeless

By editor Jul 5, 2019

Charles Bowers takes long, quick strides down a worn, dirt path and stops in front of a tall thicket of bushes. He lifts a hand to signal that he's spied something.

He's leading me on a tour of camps made by homeless people in wooded corners of Fayette County, Kentucky, and there, slightly up the hill, is a patch of blue. A tent.

He keeps his voice low to avoid startling those inside.

What Happened To Residents Of Cincinnati's Tent City?

By Aug 15, 2019
tent city
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

It’s been one year since Cincinnati’s controversy over a tent city, which had popped up downtown on Third Street. The area, which served as a camp for people experiencing homelessness, became known as The Colony.