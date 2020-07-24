Related Program: 
Powerful Lawmaker Arrested; City, County Banks Feud Continues & More Top Stories

The Republican Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and multiple others found themselves in federal custody this week in what may be the largest bribery scandal in the state's history.

Now, Larry Householder is facing calls to resign - even from members of his own party, including the governor, and there is work underway to repeal the nuclear power plant bailout legislation that investigators say is at the center of the case.

Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Andy Chow join us for more on that developing story.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are apparently still at odds over how to proceed with projects at The Banks riverfront development.

WVXU reporter Jay Hanselman explains.

Concerns are rising over a possible wave of evictions across the country, as pandemic-related assistance and protections face expiration. Locally, one woman's story illustrates the possible devastation.

WCPO reporter Lucy May has that story.

And the Cincinnati Reds are back on the field to kick off the new, shortened 60-game season, long delayed by COVID-19. WVXU media beat writer John Kiesewetter talks about how the new Reds announcing team will be watching road games from afar.

Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review begins live at noon on 91.7 FM and online at wvxu.org.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

