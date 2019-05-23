A Vision For Zero Traffic Deaths In Our City

Pedestrian deaths have reached a 25-year high nationwide according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Here in Cincinnati, more than 30 people were struck and killed by cars in the last five years according to WCPO, and pedestrian-involved crashes have increased since 2013. Yet an earlier investigation found traffic enforcement by the Cincinnati Police Department declined from 2009 to 2016.

Now Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman is calling for a "Vision Zero" program for the city. The strategy behind Vision Zero is to approach every traffic fatality as if it were preventable and create a communitywide plan for making streets safer. Landsmen discussed the question of responsibility and accountability when it comes to walking safely on the streets at a pedestrian safety summit this week.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the "Vision Zero" program and pedestrian safety are Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman (@GregLandsman); All Aboard Ohio At-large Director Derek Bauman (@derekbauman); and WCPO Transportation Reporter Pat LaFleur (@pat_laFleur).

