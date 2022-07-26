Report: Bengals QB Joe Burrow has appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reportedly underwent surgery Tuesday to remove his appendix, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

"#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, source said. He’ll miss some practice time but better now than later," he tweeted.

He followed up a little while later, adding, "From Inside Training Camp: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow came down with appendicitis and now is having his appendix removed. The timing... could be a lot worse."

Team officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirm the report.

The Bengals are scheduled to begin training camp Wednesday. The team is slated to hold 12 open practices.

Cincinnati is scheduled to open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 11.