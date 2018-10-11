Mayor Vetoes Council-Approved Budget Changes

By 1 hour ago
  • john cranley
    Mayor John Cranley on Thursday vetoed an ordinance council had approved the day before.
    Jay Hanselman / WVXU

As promised, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Thursday vetoed an ordinance council approved yesterday that made about $5.4 million in changes to the current budget.

The mayor called the plan reckless. Cranley was critical of a council majority using money the acting city manager wanted to place in the city's rainy day funds.

The plan would have allowed the police department to start its next recruit class in January instead of April. It also would have increased funding for the Center for Closing the Health Gap -- a new eviction prevention program -- as well as money for economic development programs.

Council will get a chance next week to override the veto, but it will need six votes to do that. Right now that appears unlikely.

This story will be updated. 

Tags: 
John Cranley
Cincinnati City Council
budget

Related Content

Cincinnati Council Still Tweaking This Year's Budget

By Oct 8, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday on about $5.4 million dollars in changes to the city's budget for the current year.  

Council: It's Time To Start Searching For A Permanent City Manager

By Oct 2, 2018
Harry Black
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati has had an acting city manager in Patrick Duhaney since April, when Harry Black resigned before a council majority could vote to fire him. Now some say it's time to start the process of hiring a permanent replacement.

Cincinnati To Recognize Columbus Day As Indigenous Peoples Day

By Oct 5, 2018
cincinnati skyline
Pixabay

The Queen City is giving Columbus Day a makeover. 