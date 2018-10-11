Mayor Vetoes Council-Approved Budget Changes

As promised, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Thursday vetoed an ordinance council approved yesterday that made about $5.4 million in changes to the current budget.

The mayor called the plan reckless. Cranley was critical of a council majority using money the acting city manager wanted to place in the city's rainy day funds.

The plan would have allowed the police department to start its next recruit class in January instead of April. It also would have increased funding for the Center for Closing the Health Gap -- a new eviction prevention program -- as well as money for economic development programs.

Council will get a chance next week to override the veto, but it will need six votes to do that. Right now that appears unlikely.

This story will be updated.