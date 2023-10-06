The iconic 'Wild Kingdom' is coming back to TV

It’s been 60 years since we were first introduced to the hidden wonders of our natural world and the importance of wildlife conservation with Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” And now, a brand new iteration of the iconic show will be coming back to our TVs beginning this Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with new hosts and wildlife experts Peter Gros and Rae Wynn-Grant, who will be showcasing conservation success stories across the United States.

