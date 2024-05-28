Career Scholarship Account applications for next school year opens to Indiana students

Students can now apply for Indiana’s Career Scholarship Account program for the upcoming school year. The program provides 10th, 11th and 12th grade students with up to $5,000 a year to enroll in eligible internships, apprenticeships and other work-based learning experiences.

The state funding covers expenses for students’ training, career coaching, certification and credentialing exams. Students’ equipment and some transportation costs are also covered.

The program debuted last fall after Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1002 and established the CSA program. Local schools, businesses and colleges can apply to provide students with work experience through the program.

Students can work for businesses in the aeronautic, automotive, medical and legal fields, to name a few. Ball State University, Indiana University and Ivy Tech Community College also participate in the program.

The Indiana Treasurer of State — the program’s administrator — said there are nearly 2,000 spots open for students to participate in the CSA program during the 2024-2025 school year. Applications are due by Oct. 1.

