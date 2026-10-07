Kentucky Democrats hit a rare milestone in September. Could that signal election success?

After more than a decade of being outpaced by Republicans on voter registration, Kentucky Democrats received a rare piece of positive news last week: They gained more registered voters in September than their GOP rivals for the first time in eight years.

Democrats have more often than not lost registered voters monthly since President Donald Trump first won the office in 2016, but picked up 2,486 in September, which was 259 more than Republicans gained.

According to a review of state records by Kentucky Public Radio, this is the first time Democrats have gained more registered voters than Republicans in a month since their slight lead just before the 2018 primary, and only the second time since early 2010.

Kentucky Democrats are hopeful that this marks an important milestone in the run up to November election, with polling across the country showing voters souring on Trump and a potential “blue wave” sweeping Republicans out of power in state and federal races.

“At a time when prices of groceries, gas and healthcare are skyrocketing and the economy isn’t working for people, voters see Democrats as the party that cares about solving the problems working families face in their daily lives,” said Kentucky Democratic Party spokesperson Nat Turner.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams told Kentucky Public Radio it is likely too soon to tell whether Democrats’ gains last month are a temporary blip, or a sign of growing support and enthusiasm among Kentucky voters that could forecast unlikely Democratic victories next month.

“It's the first time in my tenure that Democrats have out-registered Republicans… that's not insignificant,” Adams said. “But it's so late in the game with registration now closed, it's hard to say if it will make an impact.”

Kentucky Democrats’ decline in political power began in the early 1980s, when they made up more than two-thirds of registered voters and dominated local, state and federal races. That power gradually chipped away — slower than some other Southern states — starting with Republican victories in federal races and the GOP eventually taking over the state Senate and governor’s mansion around the turn of the century.

By 2016, Democrats still held a 52% to 40% lead over Republicans in voter registration and had success in local elections, as many so-called “ancestral Democrats” remained registered with the party, despite voting for GOP candidates in federal races. The dam broke in that year’s election, as Republicans took a supermajority in both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly and began a dramatic surge in voter registration after Trump’s presidential victory.

Kentucky Republicans would go on to surpass Democrats in party registration by the summer of 2022, and now hold a 48% to 40.5% advantage over Democrats. In recent years, the rate of Republican growth has only been outmatched by registered independents, whose numbers have grown by 40% over the past decade and now make up 11.5% of voters.

Adams, who took office in 2020, has increasingly highlighted this growth of independent voters , noting it is a sign that neither party can only rely on their base to win statewide elections or swing districts in Kentucky.

“A lot of months I've been in office, not only has the rate of independents registering been hotter, it's literally been, even in hard numbers, more independents registering than D's and R's combined, which is a big deal,” Adams said.

As for Democratic registration gains in September, much of this occurred in central Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, where Democrat Zach Dembo is making a surprisingly competitive bid for the seat against Republican Ralph Alvarado, despite Trump winning the district by 15 percentage points in 2024.

After years of dwindling numbers and being surpassed by Republicans in the congressional district, 1,049 Democrats registered to vote there in September, outnumbering Republican gains by 677. While Republicans gained more registrations over the course of 2026, independents — who polls show are trending towards voting for Democrats — nearly outnumbered them.

Democratic and independent registrations have also surged in the 3rd Congressional District within Louisville, where they have gained 3,408 and 3,037 voters over the course of this year, respectively, while Republican registration has slightly decreased.

Adams added that Republicans should not dismiss an uptick in Democratic registration in these districts, as it could be an indicator of momentum that would affect races there, including several races for swing districts in the General Assembly.

“It's easy for Republicans like me to say, ‘well, if it's just Jefferson and Fayette, so what?'” Adams said. “But we have a lot of competitive House seats and a Senate seat in Jefferson and Fayette that obviously our caucuses care a lot about. So it is relevant to Republicans if Democrats are fired up in Jefferson and Fayette.”

