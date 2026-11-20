Two Republican senators have proposed legislation that would give the state auditor the authority to conduct performance audits of the offices of governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. Secretary of State Frank LaRose won the race for auditor, while the other four offices were won by Democrats.

LaRose had first floated the idea of the auditor reviewing voter rolls after the secretary of state does. LaRose said Senate Bill 494, which was introduced a few days later, didn’t come from him but he’s fine with it.

"I will say this to the extent that the legislature wants to give me additional tools to hold local and state government accountable, I'm very open to that," LaRose said in an interview for "The State of Ohio". "This idea of auditing voter rolls not an unusual idea. Many states already do this."

The proposed legislation would exempt the auditor’s office from those that would undergo performance audits, though joint sponsor Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) said he’d be open to an independent audit of that office.

Incoming secretary of state Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said she believes the auditor already has the authority to review voter rolls, so a change in law isn't needed.

"My biggest concern about this is how this becomes political fodder. And with him being the only statewide Republican, what we have seen in the past is weaponization of that to attack the work of the other statewide offices," Russo said on "The State of Ohio". She said she's also concerned that people who made honest mistakes will be caught up, and "we are creating upheaval and havoc in their lives because of this."

LaRose said he's met with some Democrats, including Russo. "I would hope that she would welcome us, taking a look at it and reassuring the people of Ohio that it's being done," LaRose said.

"There's campaign season and we fight it out and the voters make a choice, and then all the partisanship needs to go away," LaRose said. “There really shouldn't be a D or an R way to do this work. We just serve Ohioans. That's my approach to it. I hope that that'll be their approach as well.”

LaRose added he expects lots of ideas from lawmakers with those five offices turning over, which he called "the change of the guard that happens every eight years."