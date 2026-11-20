Rising juniors and seniors attending a four-year college in Indiana can now apply for a new scholarship to help pay for the remainder of their degree.

INvestEd , the Indiana nonprofit that helps students plan and pay for college, announced on Thursday the launch of the “success scholarship.” It is designed to be a “last dollar” award to help students pay for any remaining financial needs to finish their degrees.

Students could potentially receive up to $5,000 per award, and the nonprofit hopes to deliver scholarships to at least 600 students across the entire state each year.

Joe Wood, CEO of INvestEd, said their data show that junior and senior years are when many students face financial or life stressors that make it difficult to finish their degrees.

“For a student facing a remaining balance that they cannot cover, those dollars could make the difference between continuing towards graduation and putting their education on hold and in many cases, they may never finish,” Wood said.

InvestEd is dedicating $3 million annually to the scholarship, which Wood says they hope will continue indefinitely.

To qualify for the scholarship, the student must be an Indiana resident, U.S. citizen, have good academic standing and demonstrate financial need. The scholarship can apply to any four-year college or university in Indiana.

Indiana’s Secretary of Education, Katie Jenner, says her office will look at the scholarship's return on investment to see whether additional funding could come from elsewhere.

Jenner said there are nearly 770,000 Hoosiers who have some college credit currently but have not completed their degree.

“For some, financial barriers may have gotten in the way,” Jenner said. “Others may have faced academic challenges, family responsibilities, or unexpected life circumstances.”

INvestEd is partnering with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, or CICF, to administer the application and will also review and select the winners.

Jennifer Turner, vice president of philanthropy at CICF, said they are combining their expertise in administering scholarships and their connections to schools with INvestEd’s more than 45 years of experience connecting students with financial aid.

“It just made a great partnership so that we could help do what we do best, which is help students complete applications to get access to more opportunities to finish their degrees,” Turner said.

A high school counselor at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Karen Bush, said she thinks many students often forget to keep applying for scholarships as they go through college, so this award could fill a gap.

“When more things go on in life, they do tend to drop out, or they have to go to work or focus on getting a job, all of that can be a barrier, so I see this as an amazing opportunity for those students,” Bush told WFYI.

Applications for the scholarship are open now through Feb. 5, 2027.

Turner said students can expect to hear if they qualify or not by next spring. All funds will be sent directly to the recipients' institution.