A bill working its way through Ohio’s legislature would restrict traffic cameras further, in a continuation of a longstanding debate for lawmakers.

Senate Bill 340 does not address the more recently controversial Automated License Plate Reader (ALPRs), like Flock cameras, but instead targets ones monitoring for traffic violations, like at red lights.

It passed the Ohio Senate nearly unanimously Wednesday afternoon. Just one Democrat, Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo), voted against the bill. Toledo suspended its traffic camera program in 2022 after the Ohio Supreme Court unanimously upheld the law allowing the state to deduct from cities funding that amounts to the revenue they receive from traffic cameras.

As passed, SB 340 would make city and village governments ask voters before governments could install cameras to monitor for traffic violations. And any time they want to modify, extend or renew their contracts, those governments would have to go back to voters. The state has already banned counties and towns from using traffic cameras altogether.

Sen. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville), who has long been critical of traffic cameras, is behind SB 340.

Of several dozen similar questions asked of voters historically, Patton said Wednesday most have failed.

“Voters have rejected cameras in over 91% of elections, sending a clear message to local governments across the country,” Patton testified.

The state, he said, also needs to know how many cameras are out there in communities—a statistic it can’t really maintain under current law.

“And yet, they’re actively enforcing state traffic laws,” Patton testified.

Lobbyists for local governments and some law enforcement agencies, like the Department of Police in Dayton, have fought against the bill. Some of its same opponents, however, are all for House Bill 725, which addresses ALPRs. As written, HB 725 restricts entities from transferring and selling data collected by ALPRs, making a violation a first-degree misdemeanor with jail time and fines of as much as $1,000.

That bill is still in committee hearings.

SB 340 now heads to the House. If it does not get to Gov. Mike DeWine by the end of December, lawmakers will have to start over next year.