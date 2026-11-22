Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will not seek a fourth term in 2027, he announced Sunday during a service at New Direction Church .

His decision opens the race to lead Indiana’s largest city. The next mayor will inherit a city wrestling with persistent concerns about public safety, including gun violence among young people.

The winner will also face pressure from a fast-growing data center industry reshaping land use and will appoint members to the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, a new entity created to address financial concerns and accountability across Indianapolis Public Schools and the city's charter school sector.

The announcement comes as three high-profile Indianapolis Democrats are already competing for the city’s top office. City Department of Public Works administrator David Bride, former state Sen. Andrea Hunley and City-County Council member Vop Osili have each launched campaigns.

Hogsett, a Democrat, was elected mayor in 2015. His announcement ends speculation about whether he would seek a fourth term. He told the New Direction congregation he shared the news with them first because they have been behind him.

Courtesy of candidates' campaign websites Three Democrats — city administrator David Bride, Sen. Andrea Hunley and City-County Council member Vop Osili — have launched early bids in the 2027 Indianapolis mayoral race.

“In the races that I've run this community has always, always pulled me across the finish line,” Hogsett said. “This community. And more than anything else, your faith in me has sustained me.”

Indianapolis leaders and citizens across the spectrum leveled criticism at Hogsett in his third term, including how his administration handled allegations of sexual harassment by a former chief of staff. A report commissioned by the City-County Council found the Hogsett administration’s response legally compliant, if not completely transparent.

Hogsett acknowledged criticisms in his announcement Sunday.

“And if I let you down I want you to know I am sorry. Mayors are human. We make mistakes,” he said. “We try and sometimes fail. We learn.”

He told the congregation it is now their work to choose the next leader of the city, and he did not make an endorsement.

“That is your decision. That is up to you. You alone will determine who will lead us. And, knowing that, I have faith,” he said.

Hogsette ended by promising to work with the congregation to accomplish more in 2027.

The 2027 primary election is May 4. The deadline for a Democratic or Republican Party candidate to file a declaration of candidacy in the primary is Feb. 5.

Sarah Neal-Estes is WFYI's news director. Contact her at sestes@wfyi.org

