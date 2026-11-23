In a two hour window at the Grocery Outlet store in the Brooklyn suburb of Cleveland Monday, anonymous donors covered $13,516.90 in groceries for dozens of residents.

The free groceries were given away by a group of friends who call themselves Show Good News. So far this year, they've given away more than $40,000 in free gas, groceries and thrift store items in the Cleveland area and New York City. The group posts on its social media pages at random, listing a store location where a certain number of items per customer will be paid for during a brief time window.

Group member Jude Epheson said he and his friends wanted to spread a positive message and help people out at a time when many are feeling squeezed by rising costs.

"Someone was even like, 'I finally get to buy something for my kids that I could never have the luxury to buy.' Because it's always like they were sticking to needs," he said.

The most common question Epheson gets is, "Is this for real?" But, for real, it was in Brooklyn Monday. People left the store with free diapers, stacks of paper towels, laundry detergent, large boxes of frozen food, and of course, turkeys.

Maria Barnes, a Brooklyn stay-at-home mom, was thankful for the help. Customers received up to five items paid for per person. For Barnes, that included herself and her young twins. She said she and her husband have been struggling to make ends meet on a single income, but, she has to stay home to take care of the children due to the costs of childcare.

"We're struggling really bad and anything like this obviously helps us out so much, especially during the holidays because I'm trying to save money for my kids for Christmas and I'm almost in tears because it's just so hard, but I saw this and I got them in the car right away, and I was like, 'we gotta go get some food," she said.

The grocery and gas giveaways also help local stores. Tom Mollison, owner of the Brooklyn Grocery Outlet, said nearby roadwork has meant fewer customers lately.

"There's a lot of people here that shop week to week, so it helps them out a lot. For us, it's great for business," he said.

Jennifer Halliburton, a single mom of three, had just walked over to the store to pick up garlic bread, and was surprised by the giveaway. She noted some were struggling to pick out exactly what they wanted to pick up.

"I see everyone's basically playing 'Supermarket Sweep' trying to find the most expensive thing, but, everything's expensive," she said.

Epheson said Show Good News plans to do more giveaways later this year, for groceries as well as items like heaters and winter clothing.