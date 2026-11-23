Indiana’s gas tax holiday is finally coming to an end.

Gov. Mike Braun told reporters he has no intention of renewing the ongoing suspension of gas and excise taxes.

The gas tax holiday has been in place since April of this year. Braun initially cited an energy emergency as the reason for the pause on fuel taxes, pointing to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

Braun then extended the holiday by declaring a second emergency in August, this time pointing to Canadian wildfires and the conflict in Ukraine. Each window gave the Governor 120 days to continue the extension before needing sign-off from the legislature.

Now Braun is saying he’s standing firm that the emergency will expire and any changes to gas taxes would have to be taken up by the Indiana General Assembly moving forward. Some had questioned whether he might announce an additional emergency and continue the reprieve.

“I think everybody [is] thankful that we've had an eight-month reprieve on it, and we're the only state that was able to do it,” Braun said.

Across the eight-month gas tax holiday, Braun has touted his focus on affordability issues and the importance of giving Hoosiers a break at the pump. The reprieve has come with a hefty price tag, estimated to cost the state roughly $1 billion .

Braun has noted multiple times that the relief is only possible because of the state’s strong financial situation.

Gas prices have fallen across the state and country in recent weeks, coinciding with the expected end to Indiana’s gas tax holiday.

“I call it good luck when, like in my hometown, gas was selling for $2.60, you know, everybody is getting down to where it's not going to make that big a difference,” Braun told reporters.

The governor has also made good any tax loss suffered by local governments. That process has been ongoing as new chunks of funding are approved by Indiana’s Board of Finance .

Issues of road and infrastructure funding are expected to be taken up during the next legislative session in January.