As Thanksgiving draws nearer, so do days full of cooking, candles and crackling fireplaces.

Fire safety is a focal point for Northeast Ohio fire departments at Thanksgiving. Ryan Bowers, assistant chief and fire marshal for the Lorain Fire Department, said his department receives an uptick in cooking fire calls during Thanksgiving week.

“Our fire department doesn't run EMS,” Bowers said. “But during that time, it is an increase in kitchen fires. Because everybody's cooking in the kitchen, they've got a lot of family over, football's on in the other rooms, so sometimes there's distractions.”

That increase, Bowers said, is part of both a statewide and national trend. Citing a report from the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshals, he said Ohio fire departments responded to more than 350 fires during Thanksgiving week in 2024, 66 of which were cooking-related. Nationally, he said, the National Fire Protection Association estimated that 1,139 cooking fires were reported on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, more than three times the daily average.

In addition to cooking fires, Bowers said that chimney and fireplace fires, heating-related fires and carbon monoxide emergencies are common during Thanksgiving. But fires aren’t the only calls summoning departments like his.

“Medical emergencies also don’t take a holiday,” he said. “Travel, gatherings and disrupted routines can add to the demand on our crews. In Ohio, EMS accounts for roughly 72% of fire department incidents, while fires make up about 3%, according to 2023 national fire incident data. Holiday fire prevention matters a great deal, but we have to stay ready for every kind of emergency.”

With that in mind, Bowers urged caution around the holiday since conditions for a quick response might not always be ideal.

“When we have families coming in from out of town, sometimes they park on the side of the road,” he said. “If the roads are bad, the accidents can shut off a main supply route for hours, depending on how long it takes us to get out there."

He said his department has four engines that hold 1,000 gallons of water.

"So when the roads are bad, we have to slow down our response, because hitting the brakes with 1,000 gallons of water in the back, you're not stopping very quickly." he explained.

To minimize the risk of starting a fire, Bowers said to never leave cooking unattended, keep paper towels and other flammable objects away from burners, never throw water on a grease fire, keep a fire extinguisher handy and keep pets and children at least three feet from cooking appliances.

“We've had four fires this year started by dogs that had popped their feet up on the stove, lit the igniter and people store empty pizza boxes, oven mitts or their mail on the stovetop,” he said. “Don't ever, ever store anything on the stovetop.”

And for those who insist on frying a turkey, he cautioned there’s a proper way to go about doing so. Bowers recommended using an air fryer.

“It's not going to catch on fire. When we do deep fry in oil, even if you drop the turkey in carefully, it can light everything up. So if you are going to use an oil fryer, just make sure you're intentional about keeping an eye on it," he said.

Both Bowers and Eastlake Fire Department Chief Frank Kovacic stressed the importance of making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Kovacic noted that a smoke detector’s batteries should be changed around daylight saving time.

Bowers is also an advocate of "close before you doze" — closing the bedroom door before going to sleep. He said doing so can slow the spread of fire, reduce toxic smoke and keep temperatures dramatically lower. In a fire, he said, that can buy a family precious time.