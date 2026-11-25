Indiana will hold field hearings in early December for Northwest Indiana residents and electric utility customers to make comments related to the power outage caused by August storms .

The region experienced the largest electricity outage in its history, with much damage caused by tree debris crashing into powerlines and infrastructure. The outage impacted 387,010 NIPSCO customers and broke more than 1,230 distribution poles, according to the company.

In September, the state launched an investigation into the electric utility provider NIPSCO’s storm preparedness and response. It’s looking into infrastructure damage, necessary upgrades and challenges faced in restoring service.

The state is holding three hearings in Northwest Indiana. The public can attend and make comments about how the NIPSCO outage impacted them.

Here’s what to know about the hearings.

Porter County: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. CST at the Ivy Tech Community College, Valparaiso Campus Auditorium, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso, IN 48383

La Porte County: Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street, La Porte, IN 46350

Lake County: Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST, at the Mark Spencer Auditorium at the West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St, Gary, IN 46406