Two Indiana school districts are contesting the results of their failed November referendum questions , in a bid for special elections that would again ask voters to approve property tax increases for schools.

The ballot questions for Michigan City Area Schools and the Mississinewa Community School Corporation failed by slim margins. The districts argue in court filings that some voters eligible to vote on the question did not have it on their ballot.

The legal challenges could bring a second chance for funding, which both districts have framed as vital to avoid budget cuts at a time when property tax reforms restrict revenues for public education. A record 38 school districts asked voters for tax increases in the recent general election, and most won their funding requests.

The request to hold a special election to redo a school district's referendum is unique for Indiana, which does not have a state statute that specifically addresses contested election results for local ballot questions.

Both districts are instead relying on state law that outlines the process by which local candidates can contest the results of an election. Under that statute, a judge can order a special election if the court finds there were voting errors, including a mistake in the printing or distribution of ballots or a mistake in the programming of an electronic voting system.

"It's my hope that once the election board members read the affidavits and the other claims in the suit, they will agree with us on the need for a new referendum vote," Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Wendell McCollum said in a statement. "We can and should all work collaboratively to secure a second referendum vote where anyone who wants to cast a vote has a chance to do so and is able to access the question easily and also not have to wait in line up to two hours to cast a vote."

Split precincts cause confusion in Michigan City, lawsuit states

Michigan City's ballot question asked voters to approve a property tax increase of nearly 30 cents per $100 of assessed value through 2034. That would have generated an extra $260 for a median home value of $200,000.

The question, which applied to voters in both LaPorte and Porter counties who live in the Michigan City Area school district, failed by 115 votes, according to the Nov. 17 complaint filed by the district and four voters.

In its Nov. 17 complaint, the district and voters claimed ballot irregularities at various polling locations meant some people eligible to vote on the referendum did not have it on their ballot.

Corinne Violet McCay, who works at a Michigan City Area school, pushed a "no public question" button on the first page of her ballot because she had no idea what that meant, the complaint states.

"McCay's mother, Tracy, who lives in the same household, was able to vote on the referendum," the complaint states. "Corinne McCay also wanted to cast a vote on the referendum and even requested that poll workers void her ballot so that she could, however, she was told by these election officials that she had made her choice."

An English language learner teacher in the district — who lives in a precinct that is split between the LaPorte School District and Michigan City Area school district — also did not see the question on her ballot, according to the complaint. And another central office employee for the district said she had Michigan City school board candidates on her ballot, but not the referendum.

Angie Henzman, co-director of the LaPorte County Board of Voter Registration, observed a "notable lack of training of poll workers" during the General Election, the lawsuit states. Election officials were also made aware of a "major issue regarding 'split precincts.'"

"Several voters contacted the Board of Voter Registration concerned they did not have the option of voting on the referendum, despite being registered voters within the corporate boundaries of the Michigan City Area Schools Corporation," the lawsuit states.

Heather Stevens, the election board secretary and circuit court clerk for LaPorte County, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Porter County clerk Jessica Bailey said in a statement that although the focal point of the lawsuit is not the Porter County election results, the election board is "happy to assist the voters of Michigan City with any remedy from this lawsuit that might be warranted to guarantee a fair election concerning the school's referendum."

The lawsuit requests the court set a special election date in 2027, the costs of which would be paid by the LaPorte County election board.

Missisinewa claims unknown number of voters didn't have ballot question

In Gas City, the Missisinewa Community School Corporation asked voters for a property tax increase of roughly 50 cents per $100 of assessed value — an amount estimated to generate an extra $294 per year for a median home value of $150,000.

The measure failed by 71 votes .

The district already began making cuts after the election to shore up a projected $2 million deficit, and is one of a few that have indicated they could cut transportation next school year without the additional funding.

The district's Nov. 17 petition claims at least 18 eligible voters were denied the opportunity to vote on the referendum. The petition claims voting errors occurred in 11 precincts in Grant County, and cites one voter who says the referendum question was originally not included on her electronic machine ballot.

The petition requests both a recount of votes and a special election.

Grant County election board member Craig Persinger said in an email he cannot comment on the lawsuit or the allegations in the complaint. But he said the board conducts an internal audit and review of election results after each election, and will be focusing specifically on the results for the Mississinewa and Oak Hill school district referenda.

The board is nearing completion of that review, he said, and will likely release its findings in mid-December.