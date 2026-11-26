Now that they’re going to have control of Congress, what should Democrats do about corruption?

It was one of the top issues cited by voters, but there are different visions of what an anti-corruption agenda looks like.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno, CEO of RepresentUs, a nonpartisan group that says its goal is “to make government accountable to the people,” about her accountability agenda.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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