Millions of dollars are coming to Northern Kentucky for sewer and water projects

Gov. Andy Beshear stopped in Northern Kentucky Tuesday to hand out more than $19 million for local sewer and water improvements. The dollars come from the Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program, part of how the commonwealth is spending its American Rescue Plan allotment.

"Clean drinking water and a sanitary sewer system, those are basic human rights that impact the health of all of your residents, and they can also directly relate to public safety," he said, speaking in Newport.

He adds that modernizing water and sewer systems is good for business, too.

"It's essential because water and waste water and your capacity can be the key to getting that next economic development project."

Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties each received funding. Projects include adding water mains, extending service, and increasing capacity.

Projects include roughly:



$1 million for water main replacement in Newport and the Ovation site

$3.7 million for sewer improvements along US 27 and the AA Highway

$1 million for emergency power generation for the Taylor Mill Water Treatment Plant and Fort Thomas Treatment Plant basin improvements

$6.1 million for extending sewer service in several parts of Kenton County

$2.4 million for extending waterlines in two parts of Boone County

$6.1 million for sanitary sewer extension projects in western central Boone County

He also awarded a nearly $1 million Community Development Block Grant to Newport to build five new single-family homes and rehabilitate two vacant homes as part of the Homeownership Development Housing Project.

Brent Spence Bridge

While in Newport, Beshear referenced his proposed state budget, which earmarks $250 million toward the Brent Spence Bridge companion project. Those dollars would be part of the application for funding from the federal infrastructure bill.

"Regardless of whether that ends up in the final budget from the legislature, I want you to know that I am committed to this project. I believe it is critical for our future growth and with everything you all have going on in Northern Kentucky. This state is going to support you. I want to stick a shovel in the ground."

Beshear says Ohio and Kentucky are working on the applications now to the federal government.

"We believe it is going well. We are having very strong and collaborative communications with Gov. (Mike) DeWine. Actually, I think we're going to be together here soon to talk about it — that's going seamlessly."

He also reiterated what Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) CEO Mark Policinski told WVXU earlier this month — that this is the first time the idea of building the companion bridge without using tolls is a serious possibility.

