Orange barrel season includes more than 200 projects in Southwest Ohio

Road construction season seems like a year-round thing anymore, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is still giving it its due. ODOT reports it's investing $2.8 billion on 950 road and bridge projects across the state this construction season. Locally, that includes more than 220 projects adding up to more than $300 million.

"We're continuing work on the 75 corridor through Cincinnati and Dayton — many various projects in that area," says Tammy Campbell, ODOT District 8 deputy director. "We have our rehab of mainline bridges and payment work on State Route 562, the Norwood Lateral, which has been under construction and is going well. We have the new ramps at the Kennedy interchange at 71 (that) are starting up... and the construction on (State Route) 32 out by Glen Este Withamsville, and the new interchange at Bach Buxton is continuing this season."

Campbell says work on the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral is currently on-time for a scheduled reopening for Memorial Day weekend. She says the plan is to have both directions open for the holiday weekend, then close the westbound lanes for repairs and resurfacing. That's expected to wrap up in August or September. The entire project is slated for completion in June 2025.

"We're about 55% done, and they're anticipating that they'll meet their deadline to get that eastbound direction open and then flip over to do westbound," Campbell told media during an update Tuesday.

The multi-year work plan for ODOT District 8 — which includes Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties can be found on the district's website.



Slow down in construction zones

According to the department, 43 ODOT crews have been struck by vehicles while working so far this year. Last year, 56 ODOT crews were hit.

Campbell adds, "Last year alone, we had 14 ODOT workers and nine contractors who were injured in work zones. And sadly, one contractor was killed."

The department stresses that people need to slow down and obey speed limits in construction zones. The state patrol issued more than 3,700 citations last year in construction zones. Roughly a third of the citations were for going more than 20 mph over the posted limit.

