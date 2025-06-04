Arts advocates to meet in Cincinnati to talk about defending against defunding

Cincinnati will host nearly a thousand arts advocates soon. Americans for the Arts is holding its annual convention next week.

AFTA Public Policy Director Tooshar Swain says typically, there's a lot of professional development at their conventions, but that's taking a back seat this year to funding threats.

“We’ve tried to provide some responsive programming, making things a little more accessible and action oriented, particularly from a civic action process,” he says. “I think that there’s a lot to learn in the areas of advocacy in terms of federal funding for the arts; how to advocate for that; how to come together.”

Swain says Cincinnati was selected for AFTA-Con before the current political atmosphere.

“We know that there’s been an unfortunate attack here in Washington, D.C, on nonprofits. So what can nonprofits — particularly the arts nonprofits — be doing at this time to protect themselves? What are some funding streams that they can be using?”

AFTA says the arts are a $1.2 trillion industry, and the nonprofit sector of the arts generates more than $29 billion in tax revenue.

Swain says the arts have a significant economic impact on communities, but that's not all. He says 85% of Americans have a sense of pride in their local arts venue.

“We always find ourselves, regardless of the situation advocating for the arts, advocating for public funding,” he says.

AFTA-Con is June 11-14.

