© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arts advocates to meet in Cincinnati to talk about defending against defunding

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
AFTA will hold its annual convention in Cincinnati in part because of public art events like the BLINK festival.

Cincinnati will host nearly a thousand arts advocates soon. Americans for the Arts is holding its annual convention next week.

AFTA Public Policy Director Tooshar Swain says typically, there's a lot of professional development at their conventions, but that's taking a back seat this year to funding threats.

“We’ve tried to provide some responsive programming, making things a little more accessible and action oriented, particularly from a civic action process,” he says. “I think that there’s a lot to learn in the areas of advocacy in terms of federal funding for the arts; how to advocate for that; how to come together.”

Swain says Cincinnati was selected for AFTA-Con before the current political atmosphere.

“We know that there’s been an unfortunate attack here in Washington, D.C, on nonprofits. So what can nonprofits — particularly the arts nonprofits — be doing at this time to protect themselves? What are some funding streams that they can be using?”

AFTA says the arts are a $1.2 trillion industry, and the nonprofit sector of the arts generates more than $29 billion in tax revenue.

Swain says the arts have a significant economic impact on communities, but that's not all. He says 85% of Americans have a sense of pride in their local arts venue.

“We always find ourselves, regardless of the situation advocating for the arts, advocating for public funding,” he says.

AFTA-Con is June 11-14.

Read more:
Tags
Local News Daily View
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart