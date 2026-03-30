2026 Ohio high school grads can earn America 250 seal on their diplomas

Ohio students graduating high school this spring can earn a special America 250 seal on their diplomas. The special edition branding is being added to the Citizenship Seal.

"The America 250 Ohio Citizenship Seal is a meaningful way to honor the hard work students have invested in understanding American government and history,” says Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin in a release. "This seal reflects the commitment in our schools to prepare the next generation of young adults to be civically engaged and mindful of our nation’s story. We’re proud to showcase our students’ achievements during this historic year for our country."

Students are required to earn at least two seals as part of the state's graduation requirements. There are a total of 12 seals available for demonstrating knowledge or skills in areas ranging from college readiness, science, technology, military, honors and more.

The Citizenship Seal is earned by demonstrating knowledge and skills on American history and government through course work, on Ohio’s state tests, advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses and tests, or in college credit plus coursework, according to the list of requirements.

The special edition seal is part of the state's America 250-Ohio program, which encourages communities across Ohio to participate in this year's semiquincentennial celebrations.

"The Class of 2026 has the unique honor of graduating during this historic year," says Governor Mike DeWine in the release. "I encourage schools across Ohio to order and use the America 250 seal to make students feel more connected with our country’s rich history."

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