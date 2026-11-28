SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There's lingering uncertainty in Iowa, where the U.S. Army detonated about 5 tons of lead azide this week on the eve of Thanksgiving.

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SIMON: That blast launched plumes of the toxic substance - which can harm human brains, hearts and kidneys - into the air and over homes and farms. Before the detonation, officials warned that traces from the explosion could travel as far as 100 miles. Sue Dyer owns a farm close to the detonation site and joins us now from Salem, Iowa. Thanks so much for being with us.

SUE DYER: You bet.

SIMON: How are you doing?

DYER: Fine. Just waiting for the results of the tests, both from the government and from independent labs, so I can verify. I live about 18 miles southwest of the detonation, so we were right in the plume's path.

SIMON: I gather you grow corn and beans, right?

DYER: Yep. Typical Midwest farm.

SIMON: And how are they doing?

DYER: You know, people are all over the place. The biggest problem was communication and transparency - just horrible. And, you know, some people are sure that we're absolutely fine, and some people think we're absolutely dead. So put me somewhere in the middle until I have the data to make an opinion.

SIMON: You say lack of transparency. Was it the government, the Army, local officials?

DYER: Well, I live out on a farm, a couple of miles west of Houghton, a very small town. We didn't know anything about this until last week. The things that we were told to do - go in our homes and don't leave for 24 to 48 hours. And of course, they didn't have the projection of where the plume was going to go until the day of. I mean, I wouldn't wish that on anybody. We just don't know what to expect. I have a brother who is an environmental engineer. He's very familiar with the chain of command, how this all happens, all the red tape and rules and the tests. And he says we had reason to not trust the government, and how they were able to tell us immediately it's all clear. I just have no idea. It just blows my mind, actually.

SIMON: I guess we need to remind ourselves that the corn and beans you grow on your land that have been near the test site - they're going to wind up on tables all over the country, aren't they?

DYER: Yes, that's right. We had samples taken for the before, and we plan on taking samples again at the same places so we can get our own farm verified that it has lead or it doesn't. But what do you do if there's lead there? You're out taking samples. OK. You're walking all over the place. It's impossible to not expose yourself if it's there.

SIMON: It is reported that so far lead tests of soil, water and air are coming back negative.

DYER: Right.

SIMON: Do you find that encouraging?

DYER: Absolutely. I'm very hopeful that everything's fine, but I'm also a realist and need to wait for the independent tests.

SIMON: How has this detonation and how it was handled affected your feelings for being safe in your home?

DYER: I'm very angry, to tell you the truth. There was no reason for this. As far as the people in the Army and in various positions, I mean, I don't blame them. They're doing what they can, I think, 'cause we can't even trust that. It just seems like it was incompetence all the way along the line. This could have been taken care of quite easily because they knew back in 2009 that there was a problem. And that just makes me very angry. I'd like to invite them here to stay with me on my farm until we get the results.

SIMON: Sue Dyer is a corn and bean farmer near the site of the Army explosion earlier this week. Thank you so much for being with us. Good luck to you.

DYER: Thank you so much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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