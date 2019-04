Survival in the cutthroat world of auto manufacturing and the impact on individual workers is the theme of playwright Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, the next regional premiere on stage at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

Cast members Ernaisja Curry and Amari Cheatom join Jim Stump in the studio to discuss this second work of MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant recipient Morisseau's (Detroit '67) to appear on the ETC stage.