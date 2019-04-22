Monday Chat: Portman Has A Measured Response To Mueller Report

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman read the Mueller Report while he was traveling in Vietnam Friday with other U.S. senators. While most Republican lawmakers had a knee-jerk reaction saying President Trump had been "exonerated," the statement Portman released didn't use that word and he was one of the rare Republicans who said that Trump had acted inappropriately. On the subject of obstruction of justice, Portman said the Department of Justice concluded that it did not have enough evidence to charge the president. WVXU senior political analyst Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about Portman's response.