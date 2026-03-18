MAC teams are dancing in March, but Butler opportunity looms for Akron, Miami coaches

The Mid-American Conference has two teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time in 27 years, but while Akron and Miami of Ohio are eagerly anticipating opening round games, a new head coaching opportunity has led to speculation that the Zips or RedHawks could lose their coach to Butler in the Big East. Both Akron's John Groce and Miami's Travis Steele have ties to Butler and the retiring Thad Matta, who will stay at Butler as an advisor.

After a quarterfinal loss to UMass in the MAC Tournament, Miami had to sweat during Selection Sunday before seeing their name designated for Wednesday's play-in game in Dayton against Southern Methodist University. Despite their undefeated regular season record of 31-0, the Redhawks were the final team to make the field of 68 teams.

"I'll tell you this, 30-1 wouldn't have done it," Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto said. "But what the MAC needs to do now, one of them needs to win a game."

Pluto believes a win by Miami or Akron would show the tournament committee that MAC teams with great records might deserve a bid in the future over some teams middling in power conferences.

Meanwhile, Akron continued its domination in the MAC, securing a comeback win over Toledo in the conference tournament championship.

"Akron is making their third NCAA appearance in a row, their third win in a row in the MAC Tournament," Pluto said. "No team in MAC history has ever done that."

Perhaps more impressive is the resume of Groce, who also won the MAC tournament with Ohio University, making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2012.

"Groce has been to the MAC final game six times in his career, twice when he coached at Ohio, now four times at Akron," Pluto said. "He's never lost in the finals and that is an incredible streak."

The Zips automatic bid led to a 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and matchup with fifth-seeded Texas Tech Friday afternoon in Tampa.

"To show how dominant Akron has been, we all heard 'Miami, Miami' because of the win streak, but in the last two years, Akron is 34-2 in the MAC, 6-0 in the MAC Tournament," Pluto said.

Groce's arrival at Akron was fortunate timing. After his success in Athens, Groce was hired by Big Ten basketball power Illinois in 2012.

"It was a struggle for (Groce)," Pluto said. "They went to the NCAA's once, but ended up getting fired (after five seasons). That happened about the same time Keith Dambrot left Akron to go to Duquesne (in 2017). Suddenly, the job was open. Akron wisely jumped on the chance to hire John Groce."

The Zips have had just those two coaches in 22 seasons, with seven NCAA appearances and a reputation as a top mid-major program.

Miami's Steele is also Groce's half-brother. The two grew up close, bonding over basketball. Steele followed Groce's lead into coaching.

"John coached Travis in some summer leagues and AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) leagues," Pluto said. "Basketball in the driveway, all that kind of stuff."

Groce was on the coaching staff at Butler in 2001 where Steele served as a team manager. After a stint at Xavier, Groce was one of Matta's top assistants at Ohio State during a legendary 13-year run, when the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament eight times, including two Final Fours. Steele, 10 years younger than Groce, served as a graduate assistant for one season under Matta and Groce in Columbus.

"John opened some coaching doors, making connections for Travis," Pluto said.

Will those strong connections make both men candidates for the Butler job?

"I don't think you can go wrong with either one of them," Pluto said. "John has told me ... he's been very content at Akron."

Pluto pointed out Groce and Steele are from Danville, Indiana, close to Indianapolis and Butler's campus.

"Of course, probably some guys in the MAC that I know wouldn't mind if John got another job too, I mean that's how that is," Pluto said, laughing about Groce's success in the conference.

But first, it's the Big Dance for Miami and Akron.

"I don't know how much gas Miami has in the tank," Pluto said, citing the Redhawks early loss in the MAC Tournament and several close, exhausting wins toward the end of their streak. "Akron is much more dominant. I think Akron is just a better team ... so I think Akron's got a better shot to knock off Texas Tech."

SMU is favored against Miami despite the close proximity of the First Four in Dayton to Miami's campus in Oxford, Ohio. The teams are scheduled to tip-off at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on truTV.

Akron's game against Texas Tech is set for Friday at 12:40 p.m., also on truTV

