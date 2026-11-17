University of Louisville leaders published an open letter Monday over growing community concerns related to changes in scholarships requested by the university’s foundation.

Those changes, as reported by Kentucky Public Radio , include asking Jefferson County judges to allow the U of L Foundation to amend rules of five privately-funded scholarships designed for women and Black students. The university, which is separate from the foundation, is not a party to the foundation's lawsuit.

Monday’s letter says that while U of L’s administration is committed to college access and the success of its students, it’s also under federal review by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Civil Rights for administering “certain benefits with race-based and gender-based criteria.”

In response to follow-up questions, university spokesperson John Karman said the review was launched in 2025, but did not provide more details.

Federal guidance is the main force behind its scholarship administration, not a law passed by Kentucky lawmakers last year that banned diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to the letter.

“The university has taken a thoughtful approach to compliance to ensure we fully comply with applicable laws without overstepping their requirements,” according to the letter, signed by U of L President Gerry Bradley, Provost Katie Cardarelli and legal counsel Angela Curry.

Kentucky Public Radio reported last week that the university’s foundation joined with Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman to ask the courts to change the scholarship criteria. When a circuit court judge decided they could not redesignate a scholarship intended solely for students of color, the foundation and Coleman appealed the ruling. House Bill 4 banned scholarships that only apply to women or minority groups, but also provided an exception for preexisting scholarships, allowing them to continue until their corpus is exhausted.

The U of L foundation’s original petition to change the criteria does not mention federal law — it exclusively references state law and the recently passed anti-DEI bill. In follow-up petitions, Attorney General Russell Coleman’s office makes numerous references to both HB4 and federal guidance.

The letter acknowledges that community members reached out after KPR published the article and says the university ”has been grappling with numerous and extensive legal changes that we know have a direct impact on the lives and education of many.”

The Civil Rights Act, upon which the Trump administration is basing its guidance, has not changed. However, in 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it is no longer legal for universities to use race-conscious admissions practices. It does not mention scholarships or their criteria, but the administration has issued guidance saying the ruling extends to race-based and gender-based scholarships, and other practices. Shortly before a federal judge struck down a Dear Colleague Letter from the Department of Education last year, the DOJ issued its own guidance to a similar effect.

“Entities receiving federal funds ... must ensure that their programs and activities comply with federal law and do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, or other protected characteristics — no matter the program’s labels, objectives, or intentions,” according to the DOJ's guidance.

