A judge sentenced a Columbus woman to 29 years to life in prison after she was convicted last week on murder and other charges in the death of her 5-year-old foster son.

A jury on Nov. 10 found Pammy Maye guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse after a two-day trial.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott sentenced Maye.

Maye killed Darnell Taylor in Feb. 2024. Authorities say after killing the child, Maye stuffed his body into a storm drain. She then fled to the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, where she was arrested.

At the center of the trial was whether Maye was mentally insane when she killed the boy.

Maye confessed her crimes to police. She told police she was frustrated with Taylor's behavior, saying the child ate snacks in his bed.

Maye confessed to her husband what she did and he called police.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky told reporters after last week's trial that the justice system needs to be reformed to help people like Maye who are mentally ill, but not insane.

This is a developing story and will be updated.